Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria, which kicked off today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting is a continuation of the Aqaba Ministerial Meetings on Syria (Aqaba Summit), held in Aqaba, Jordan, on 14th December 2024.

Sheikh Abdullah participated in the meeting to discuss the overall developments in the Syrian Arab Republic and ways to enhance regional and international efforts aimed at ensuring Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the security and stability of its people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan; Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq; Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon; Asaad al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian Transitional Government; Dr Badr Abdel Ati, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman; Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain; Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

The meeting also included several foreign ministers and international officials, including Anne-Claire Legendre, Advisor to the President of the French Republic for the middle East and North Africa; Annalena Baerbock; Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany; Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye; David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom; John Bass, Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs at the US Department of State; Maria Tripodi, Italy’s Undersecretary of State to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Diego Martínez Belío, State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain; Kaia Callas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; and Geir O.

Pedersen, United Nations Special Envoy For Syria.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted that this expanded ministerial meeting reflects the importance of collective regional, international, and UN efforts to support the Syrian people at all levels, meeting their legitimate aspirations for lasting security, stability, prosperity, and development.

He also reiterated the UAE's firm position in supporting Syria's independence and sovereignty over all of its territories, stressing the importance of unity and cohesion among segments of the Syrian people to build a unified, stable, and secure Syria free from terrorism and exclusion.

The UAE Top Diplomat also praised the efforts of Geir Pedersen, emphasising the need to provide full support and assistance to the UN envoy to lead a comprehensive and inclusive political process that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, development, and a dignified life.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the important ministerial meeting and to all participating fraternal and friendly countries.

Also present at the meeting were Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.