Abdullah Bin Zayed Participates In Arab Ministerial Meeting On Palestinian Issue

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministerial meeting on Palestinian issue

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 7th July 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, took part in the Arab ministerial meeting, held remotely via video conference today to discuss latest developments related to the Palestinian issue.

The meeting, called by Jordan, was also attended by a number of Arab foreign ministers, including HRH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Sheikh Ahamd bin Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah of Kuwait, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah of Oman, Nasser Bourita of Morocco, Sameh Shokry of Egypt, Riyad Al Maliki of Palestine, Ayman Safadi of Jordan and Noureddine Erray of Tunisia. Also attending was Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League.

Sheikh Abdullah commended Jordan for calling for this important meeting and reiterated UAE's firm position in rejection of Israeli plans to annex Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

"This unilateral and illegitimate move by Israel will play a serious role in undermining opportunities for peace that we all look forward to realise," he added.

Sheikh Abdullah also extended condolences to Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affair Sameh Shokry on the death of the Egyptian Minister of Military Production Mohammed al-Assar, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

The meeting discussed the efforts made to support the Palestinian brethren and means of reviving serious and effective discussions of achieving comprehensive and just peace on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with the international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

