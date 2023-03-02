UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Participates In G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 01:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Ministers&#039; Meeting in India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is participating in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which is being held in New Delhi and will conclude on Thursday.

Sheikh Abdullah heads a high-level delegation in response to the invitation the UAE received to take part in the G20 meetings as a guest country.

During his participation in the two-day meeting, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the significance of the G20 meetings - chaired by the Republic of India - in promoting international cooperation and multilateral action towards many pressing issues that are a priority in all development plans to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the well-established strategic and historical relations between the UAE and India, highlighting the UAE's firm support for the Indian G20 Presidency. He noted that the UAE and India had achieved many outstanding accomplishments thanks to their comprehensive strategic partnership.

His Highness thanked the Republic of India for organising the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, expressing his wishes for success during India's presidency of the G20.

The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting includes two main sessions. The first is about multilateralism – food, energy, security, and development cooperation.

During the session, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah shed light on the importance of strengthening multilateral action and the UAE's directive towards the most prominent items of the global agenda, especially in light of the country's hosting COP28 this year.

The second session will focus on new and emerging threats, including counter-terrorism and narcotics, global skill mapping, and focus on global talent pools.

The meetings were attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India.

The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting comes at an exceptional time, as the international arena is witnessing unprecedented challenges at the political, economic and environmental levels, foremost of which are climate challenges, the risks of energy and food supplies, and the significant growth in the indebtedness of developing and least developed countries.

This is the second year in a row that the UAE is participating in G20 as a guest country. The first participation was in 2011, also as a guest country, but while chairing the Gulf Cooperation Council at the time, it was the French presidency. Then it was the Saudi Arabian presidency (in 2020), and the UAE was chairing the GCC side. Last year with Indonesia and this year with India, the UAE was invited as a guest country.

Related Topics

India UAE Saudi New Delhi Indonesia 2020 All

Recent Stories

UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space s ..

UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space sector

5 minutes ago
 Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for th ..

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Ramee ..

53 minutes ago
 OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartp ..

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series ..

54 minutes ago
 UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speak ..

UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speaker in

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.