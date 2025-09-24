- Home
Abdullah Bin Zayed Participates In Multilateral Meeting Hosted By US President In New York
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 04:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, took part in a multilateral meeting hosted by the United States, with the participation of several Arab and Islamic leaders, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.
The meeting was convened at the invitation of the US President Donald Trump and brought together H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye; Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia; Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt; and Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed was accompanied at the meeting by Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States.
The discussions focused on ending the ongoing bloody war in Gaza, reaching a sustainable and lasting ceasefire, securing the release of all hostages and detainees, and taking decisive steps towards addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis facing civilians in the Gaza Strip.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended the efforts of the US President Donald Trump to end the conflict, prevent further loss of life, alleviate the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, and secure the release of all hostages and detainees.
The UAE top diplomat reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering support for these efforts and for all initiatives that contribute to ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and achieving a peaceful settlement that ensures lasting peace and stability for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, as well as for the wider region.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also underscored the importance of avoiding unilateral measures that undermine international efforts to realise the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state. He further emphasised the need to counter extremism and terrorism in all its forms, uphold the rule of law, and promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity across the region in a way that ensures the aspirations of its peoples for security, stability, prosperity, and sustainable development.
