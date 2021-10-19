UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Participates In Virtual Meeting With FMs Of US, India And Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has taken part in a quartet virtual meeting with Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State; S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, and Yair Lapid, Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel.

During the meeting, they discussed the economic ties among the four countries and ways to enhance economic cooperation and develop partnerships across several issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the distinguish relations that bind the UAE, US, India, and the State of Israel, highlighting the need to explore promising opportunities for economic cooperation among the four countries.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges evidenced the importance of developing international cooperation and working together to stimulate global economic growth and achieve sustainable development in societies.

