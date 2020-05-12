UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Participates In Virtual Meeting On Developments In Eastern Mediterranean Region

Tue 12th May 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today participated in a virtual meeting grouping together the foreign ministers of Egypt, Cyprus, Greece and France.

The meeting deliberated the ongoing developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, including the crises that threaten peace and stability in the region.

