Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the education and Human Resources Council, has extended greetings, appreciation and reverence to the teachers on the occasion of the World Teachers' Day, which falls on 5th October of each year, stressing that they are the cornerstone of the development of nations.

Sheikh Abdullah said, "I pay tribute to the teachers, the makers of tomorrow's generations, the pillars of nations, and the trustees of their future and the future of their children. Throughout the nation and the world, teachers will remain the cornerstone of the development process, and their efforts, dedication and giving will always be appreciated and lauded.'' "Teachers in the UAE receive all forms of care, support and attention from the wise leadership and the government. We were inspired by our fathers and founding leaders the values of respect and appreciation for teachers. Shedding light on the teacher and devoting best practices to support him is nothing but an opportunity to prepare future generations," he added while chairing a virtual meeting of the Council.

"The keenness of our wise leadership to support the teacher is not limited to the State but extends to the countries of the region and the world as a whole, as well as the dedication of periodic prizes such as the "Mohamed bin Zayed Award for the Best Gulf Teacher" to honour distinguished teachers and encourage the educational sector to present its best performance and productivity," Sheikh Abdullah pointed out.

During the meeting, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, updated the Council members on the ministry teachers licencing scheme, which he termed as a key step to ensure the quality of learning outcomes and upgrade teachers’ competencies.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, reviewed protocols and operational procedures in centres for people of determination during the COVID-19 pandemic. She explained the gradual return of students to classes according to a five-phase process to ensure the health wellbeing and safety of learners.

The Council also reviewed the results of the national questionnaire for coexistence regarding the educational sector. The study, conducted by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and in cooperation with statistics centres across the country, solicited the opinions of educators, learners and people of determination about coexistence and tolerance in the curricula.