UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Phones Iran's New FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed phones Iran&#039;s new FM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 10th September 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as Iran's new Foreign Minister.

During a telephone call made today, H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah wished the Iranian Foreign Minister success in his new post.

He referred to the relations between the people of the two neighborly countries and underlined UAE's keenness to foster international cooperation against common challenges, in a way that will serve the aspirations of nations for stability and development and achieve progress and prosperity of the communities.

Related Topics

Iran UAE Abu Dhabi Progress September Post

Recent Stories

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From ..

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From September 21 - COVID-19 Respon ..

38 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On Wa ..

Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists

38 minutes ago
 Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

51 minutes ago
 Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal Wi ..

Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of A ..

Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of Afghanistan's Panjshir - Report ..

44 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 83 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 83 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.