Abdullah Bin Zayed Plants Tolerance Tree At Romania's Unirii Square Park

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Teodor Melescanu, Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, planted the 'Tolerance Tree' at the Unirii Square Park in Bucharest on Thursday

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Teodor Melescanu, Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, planted the 'Tolerance Tree' at the Unirii Square Park in Bucharest on Thursday.

The ceremony was part of the 'Tolerance Trees' initiative being implemented in the 'Year of Tolerance' by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international Cooperation.

The Unirii Square Park is one of the Romania's most popular tourist attractions, boasting a green area, surrounded by dancing fountains. It is used as a venue for many public events around the year. The park was selected as home for the 'Tolerance Tree' due to its strategic location in the centre of Bucharest and its popularity with tourists and city commuters.

The ceremony was attended by Petre Daea, Romanian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Bucharest; Gabriela Firea, Mayor of Bucharest; diplomats and other dignitaries.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted tolerance as an inherent value of the UAE.

"Tolerance is a key pillar for community development and the prosperity of the humankind," he added.

Melescanu thanked Sheikh Abdullah for this initiative, which, he said, is a reflection of the UAE's image as a beacon of global tolerance.

The UAE and Romania established diplomatic relations in 1989. The UAE opened its embassy in Bucharest in 1990, while Romanian embassy in Abu Dhabi was opened in 2004.

Last year, more than 56,000 Romanians visited the UAE. There are over 7,000 Romanian living in the UAE.

