Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relations between UAE and Pakistan, affirms bilateral future prospects

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 19th December 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign and International Cooperation, affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, and recalled the keenness of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the relations during the early stages of establishment.

His Highness made this statement following the visit of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to the UAE.

The discussion between the Foreign Ministers of the two fraternal countries included ways to further enhance and strengthen joint cooperation in various fields, consistent with the directives of the leadership of the two countries. Both sides discussed the challenges and repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic and investment issues of mutual interest, and prospects for further joint cooperation in order to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, and discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern and ways to coordinate responses on issues of interest. His Highness affirmed the depth of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and the keenness to enhance and develop further aspects of joint cooperation across all fields His Highness affirmed the UAE’s appreciation of the Pakistani community as more than 1.5 million of the Pakistani diaspora enjoy safety and stability in their second country the UAE, and praised their great role and active contribution to the growth and prosperity of the country.

He noted that this reflects the interconnectivity of the peoples of the two friendly countries, stressing the temporary nature of the recent restrictions imposed on the issuance of visas due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He referred to the long-standing close relations between the two countries since the founding of the UAE in 1971, as Pakistan was amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the UAE. The two friendly peoples and countries share strong historical ties that enhance prospects of their broad cooperation across all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah added: "The close relations between the UAE and Pakistan have continued to strengthened over the past decades, and translated into multi-faceted cooperation, which represents a unique case in Arab-Asian relations in the region, as political relations between the UAE and Pakistan are based on a long history of joint action, trust, and respect." The mutual interests and visions of the two countries converge on issues of regional and international importance through the principles of tolerance, inclusiveness and an agenda based on development to ensure peace and stability in the region.

His Highness said: "The UAE and Pakistan enjoy close relations and historical ties across political, economic, cultural and social domains, established on solid foundations of mutual friendship and respect."