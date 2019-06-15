Abdullah bin Zayed, President of Cypriot Parliament discuss fostering relations

NIKOSIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today met with Demetris Syllouris, the President of the Cypriot Parliament, and reviewed the prospects for advancing cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The UAE's top diplomat, now on a visit to Cyprus, affirmed, during the meeting, the country's determination to further consolidate bilateral relations across various fronts.

Syllouris underlined Cyprus' keenness to growing the friendship ties between the two countries to higher levels.

Attending the meeting was Sultan Ahmed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to Cyprus.