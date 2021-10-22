Abdullah bin Zayed, President of Guyana sign MoU at Expo2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and President Mohamed Irfan Ali of Cooperative Republic of Guyana, have witnessed the signing of an MoU on advancing technical cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU was signed at the Expo 2020 Dubai HQ by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni K. Singh of Guyana.

The UAE top diplomat welcomed the South American president and his accompanying delegation, and stressed the UAE's keenness to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations across various fields.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their best wishes for progress and prosperity to the Republic of Guyana.

For his part, the President of Guyana, reciprocated the greeting and wished the UAE further progress and prosperity.