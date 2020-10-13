Abdullah bin Zayed presides over 3rd G-20 Steering Committee Meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the third Group of 20 (G-20) Steering Committee Meeting to review the UAE’s approach for the remainder of the 2020 G-20 Process as a guest invitee at the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

The G-20 Leaders’ Summit will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, from 21 to 22 November, under the chairmanship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In his remarks to the Steering Committee, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed extended thanks to the ministries and the relevant entities which have contributed to the success of the UAE's participation in the G-20, whether by representing the UAE in meetings and events, or providing proposals and information aimed at enhancing the country's benefit from this participation.

Ministers and officials in attendance included Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy; Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and UAE Sherpa for the G-20; Abdulhamid Saeed, Governor of UAE Central Bank; Dr. Harib Al Amimi - President of State Audit Institution; Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and UAE Deputy Sherpa for the G-20; and Younis Khouri, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Finance Deputy for the G-20.

The meeting discussed the work of the UAE across both the Sherpa and Finance Tracks to date, initial preparations for the G-20 Summit, and ways in which the UAE could stay engaged with the G-20 Process following the Summit.

Obaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stated that the Ministry of Finance participated in 46 meetings held under the G-20 Finance Track during the G-20 Presidency of Saudi Arabia.

The minister added, "We will double down on our efforts during the remaining G20 meetings to position the key points that will best showcase the UAE’s capabilities and value added of our participation in the best way."

He also presented the latest achievements of the UAE’s participation in the G-20 Finance Track, represented by the UAE obtaining membership in the Global Financial Inclusion Partnership GPFI for the next three years, which is in line with the UAE’s G20 strategy. The UAE's priorities for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion include supporting women's entrepreneurship, financing small and medium enterprises, and digitising financial services. The Ministry of Finance will continue its efforts to identify opportunities for the UAE to be part of the G20 process in the upcoming years.

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State and the UAE Sherpa, briefed the ministers on the outcomes of the Third Sherpa Meeting, which took place from 29-30 September, and the areas of consensus and divergence among G-20 members and guest countries.

"The interventions made by member and guest countries showed consensus in many areas, but divergence in some. The UAE framed its interventions to highlight the importance of key issues to the country, such as sustainable development, women's empowerment, quality education and climate change. Reinforcing the voices of smaller and developing countries, the UAE also emphasised its strong support for affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnosis, medical support and vaccines, and the importance of achieving a sustainable, inclusive and resilient global recovery," the minister said.

In December 2019, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invited the UAE, in its capacity as current Chair of the GCC, to engage in the 2020 G-20 Process. This Third G-20 Steering Committee Meeting followed the Second G-20 Steering Committee Meeting, which took place on 18th July 2020.

Established in 1999, the G-20 Summit is an annual gathering of representatives of the world’s largest economies that work to strengthen international economic cooperation. Following Saudi Arabia’s assumption of the G-20 presidency, this year’s theme was announced as "Realising Opportunities of the 21st Century for All", with the broad aims of "Empowering People, Safeguarding the Planet, and Shaping New Frontiers."