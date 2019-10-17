UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Presides Over Year Of Tolerance Supreme National Committee Meeting

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over Year of Tolerance Supreme National Committee meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee of the Year of Tolerance, has chaired the committee’s meeting, which was held at headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

At the start of the meeting, attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Committee Vice Chair, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the committee’s members and stressed that the UAE has succeeded in showcasing a global model of tolerance via initiatives and projects launched during the Year of Tolerance.

He went on to note the Abrahamic Family House to be built on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, adding that it is a global landmark for the three divine religions reinforcing the message behind interfaith dialogue.

Sheikh Abdullah also announced the launch of the 'UAE Programme for Global Tolerance Leaders,' which aims to teach Emirati youth conflict resolution skills and enable them to lead a more tolerant world.

He also directed the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development to perform a study on the role of culture and arts in combatting extremism.

During the meeting, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, presented on the 1,500 initiatives that were implemented during the Year of Tolerance, as well as Emirati projects in Mosul, Iraq, which aim to rebuild Al Nuri Mosque, and Al Tahera and Al Saa’a Churches.

She then explained the Committee’s 'Windows of Tolerance' initiative, which will deploy containers equipped with the best visual communication equipment to roam the country and host officials and guests, to discuss topics related to tolerance, coexistence and cultural diversity with various communities from all backgrounds, as well as to connect 40 locations around the world to refugee camps in Iraq and universities in the US, Africa and Europe.

During the meeting, the Committee was briefed about the 'Coexistence Spaces Initiative' launched by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, in cooperation with the Urban Planning and Municipality Department in Abu Dhabi, the Culture and Tourism Department in Abu Dhabi, Zayed University, and the Abu Dhabi Media Corporation.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, presented the initiatives launched by the Youth Federal Foundation to promote tolerance among the youth.

The committee was then briefed about the preparations of the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity and the World Tolerance Summit, which will be held next month.

The meeting was also attended by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public education, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Founder and Chairman of the World Council of Muslim Communities, and several officials.

