Abdullah Bin Zayed, Prime Minister Of Albania Sign Economic Cooperation Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed prospects of advancing cooperation with Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Edi Rama.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received the Albanian premier today and discussed with him the global fight against COVID-19 and ways of propelling international efforts to ensure access to anti-corona vaccines by various peoples of the world.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of views over a number of issues of common concern, with Sheikh Abdullah hailing the steadily growing relations between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by Albanian Minister for Reconstruction Arben Ahmetaj and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku in addition to Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.

Ahead of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Edi Rama signed an economic cooperation agreement between the two nations. An agreement on reconstruction was signed as well by the Albanian Minister of Reconstruction and Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, the Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

