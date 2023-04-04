Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kosovo discuss bilateral relations

PRISTINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo.

During the meeting, which took place in Pristina, Kosovo, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Kosovo, highlighting the distinguished relations between their countries.

In turn, Prime Minister Kurti conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his wishes for continued prosperity and growth for the UAE, stressing the importance of this visit in further developing the cooperation between their countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and Kurti discussed the UAE-Kosovo cooperation across various fields. They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern, including the situation in the region and ways to enhance security and stability in the Balkans, as well as relevant regional and global developments.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's welcome of the recent agreement between Serbia and Kosovo to implement European Union-sponsored plan to normalise relations.

He also expressed his delight at making this visit, as it stems from the UAE's keenness to strengthen its bilateral relations and cooperation with the Republic of Kosovo and other Balkan countries.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Kosovo expressed his appreciation of the distinguished relations between their countries, commending the continuous support that the UAE provides to Kosovo and its people.

The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Nabila Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro and Non-Resident Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to Kosovo.