Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Mali review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed the prospects of furthering cooperation with the Republic of Mali in a phone call with its Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita his best wishes and warms regards on the occasion of Ramadan, wishing the people of Mali and all Islamic nations progress and prosperity.

The two sides reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 with special emphasis on the situation in Africa, and the measures taken by the two countries to bring the pandemic under control.

They underlined the importance of ensuring global synergy and concerted action to dampen the impact of the crisis on the entire world.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's support for Mali and all friendly African nations in their efforts to confront the epidemic and curb its repercussions.