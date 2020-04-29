UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Prime Minister Of Mali Review Global Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Mali review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed the prospects of furthering cooperation with the Republic of Mali in a phone call with its Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita his best wishes and warms regards on the occasion of Ramadan, wishing the people of Mali and all Islamic nations progress and prosperity.

The two sides reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 with special emphasis on the situation in Africa, and the measures taken by the two countries to bring the pandemic under control.

They underlined the importance of ensuring global synergy and concerted action to dampen the impact of the crisis on the entire world.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's support for Mali and all friendly African nations in their efforts to confront the epidemic and curb its repercussions.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World UAE Mali Progress All Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

32 minutes ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of C ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.