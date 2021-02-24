UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Re-affirms UAE's Support For Yemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed re-affirms UAE's support for Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, have reviewed the latest developments of the situation in Yemen.

This came as the UAE top diplomat has received Dr. Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak, and reaffirmed the UAE's determination to ensure the security and stability of Yemen in support of the Yemeni people's aspirations for development and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the longstanding relations between the two sisterly nations and UAE's keenness to support peace and stability in Yemen, expressing sincere wishes for the Yemeni government to fulfil their heavy responsibility toward cementing national efforts and reaching a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

He stressed the UAE's support for the pivotal role played by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in implementing the Riyadh Agreement and standing by the people of Yemen.

Attending the meeting was Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Riyadh Saudi Arabia Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Chief Minister directs to initiate inclusive aware ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Mission to UN Slams Pakistan for Misusing I ..

3 minutes ago

Iran promises response to Ukraine plane crash 'amb ..

5 minutes ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain raises concerns over dubiou ..

5 minutes ago

Denmark Announces Tender to Exhume, Transport Cull ..

5 minutes ago

Roskomnadzor Demands Twitter to Provide Lists of B ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.