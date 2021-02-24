(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, have reviewed the latest developments of the situation in Yemen.

This came as the UAE top diplomat has received Dr. Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak, and reaffirmed the UAE's determination to ensure the security and stability of Yemen in support of the Yemeni people's aspirations for development and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the longstanding relations between the two sisterly nations and UAE's keenness to support peace and stability in Yemen, expressing sincere wishes for the Yemeni government to fulfil their heavy responsibility toward cementing national efforts and reaching a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

He stressed the UAE's support for the pivotal role played by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in implementing the Riyadh Agreement and standing by the people of Yemen.

Attending the meeting was Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.