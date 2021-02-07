UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Reaffirms UAE’s Commitment To Working Closely With Biden Administration To Lower Regional Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to working closely with Biden Administration to lower regional tensions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working closely with the Biden Administration to lower regional tensions, start a new dialogue, and solidify cooperation as part of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.

This came in a phone call the UAE top diplomat received from Rob Malley, the US envoy for Iran, wherein they reviewed the strategic relations between the UAE and US, a number of international and regional issues of mutual interest, and the ongoing cooperation between the two friendly nations to strengthen the pillars of peace and security in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the strategic and longstanding relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The UAE top diplomat earlier had a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, wherein he reaffirmed the breadth and width of the UAE-US relations and the steady growth in cooperation between the two friendly countries across all fronts.

Related Topics

Iran UAE United States United Arab Emirates All From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

President for undoing Indian evils, portrayal of P ..

5 minutes ago

EU-Russia Relations Far From Satisfactory, Dialogu ..

47 minutes ago

Edouard strikes again as Celtic edge past Motherwe ..

47 minutes ago

Ganna wins Etoile de Besseges fourth stage after b ..

49 minutes ago

Twitter suspends more than 200 accounts for raisin ..

49 minutes ago

Fire sweeps through Argentine MotoGP racetrack

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.