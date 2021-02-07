Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to working closely with Biden Administration to lower regional tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working closely with the Biden Administration to lower regional tensions, start a new dialogue, and solidify cooperation as part of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.

This came in a phone call the UAE top diplomat received from Rob Malley, the US envoy for Iran, wherein they reviewed the strategic relations between the UAE and US, a number of international and regional issues of mutual interest, and the ongoing cooperation between the two friendly nations to strengthen the pillars of peace and security in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the strategic and longstanding relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The UAE top diplomat earlier had a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, wherein he reaffirmed the breadth and width of the UAE-US relations and the steady growth in cooperation between the two friendly countries across all fronts.