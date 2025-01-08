Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Acting Foreign Minister Of Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today in Abu Dhabi Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The UAE Top Diplomat welcomed the Afghan Minister, affirming the UAE's commitment to supporting the friendly Afghan people in achieving their aspirations for stability, development, and prosperity, as well as supporting the paths of development and progress in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to achieve the mutual interests of both countries, promoting prosperity and welfare for their peoples.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Additionally, they reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in several sectors, particularly in economic and developmental fields, while supporting reconstruction and development efforts in Afghanistan, to serve its developmental plans and objectives, within the framework of the strong and historical relations that unite the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Acting Foreign Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 Promotion of industrial sector top priority: Provi ..

Promotion of industrial sector top priority: Provincial Minister for Commerce an ..

1 hour ago
 DC Jamshoro visits Sehwan, reviews development pro ..

DC Jamshoro visits Sehwan, reviews development projects

1 hour ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of Khalilur Rehman Qamar hone ..

ATC adjourns hearing of Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case till Jan 21

1 hour ago
 KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinica ..

KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinical research, trials courses

1 hour ago
 Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Ta ..

Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Tanveer

1 hour ago
Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out o ..

Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out of control

1 hour ago
 UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local T ..

UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local Terrorist List for terrorist or ..

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every d ..

CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every day: Azma Bokhari

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasises crucial role of Arm ..

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet d ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mo ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East