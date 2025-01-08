Abdullah bin Zayed receives Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today in Abu Dhabi Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The UAE Top Diplomat welcomed the Afghan Minister, affirming the UAE's commitment to supporting the friendly Afghan people in achieving their aspirations for stability, development, and prosperity, as well as supporting the paths of development and progress in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to achieve the mutual interests of both countries, promoting prosperity and welfare for their peoples.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Additionally, they reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in several sectors, particularly in economic and developmental fields, while supporting reconstruction and development efforts in Afghanistan, to serve its developmental plans and objectives, within the framework of the strong and historical relations that unite the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.