Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives ASEAN Secretary-General At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides hailed the distinguished relations between the UAE and the ASEAN group and reviewed the prospects of fostering joint cooperation across various sectors.

The two sides also reviewed the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in reinforcing the cooperation between the UAE and the ASEAN group and its importance in promoting international partnerships and coordination between countries in all areas.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed the visit of the ASEAN Secretary-General, praising the outstanding relations between the UAE and the ASEAN countries, and highlighting keenness to further boost joint cooperation and build fruitful partnerships in many strategic sectors of common interest.

