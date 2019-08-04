Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today received Eduardo Bolsonaro, member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, held today at the ministry, they discussed enhancing ties of friendship, as well as bilateral cooperation between the two countries in economic, investment, commercial, parliamentary, tourism, military and defence fields.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

The meeting also touched on the role of the parliaments in serving peoples' interests and supporting their aspirations for stability, peace, tolerance and human development.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Brazilian MP and hailed the progressive relations between the two countries.

He said the UAE was looking forward to boosting cooperation with Brazil in all domains for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

Bolsonaro lauded the prestigious status enjoyed by the UAE on the international stage and the ambitious developmental drive ongoing on various areas thanks to the prudent vision adopted by the UAE leadership.

The two sides stressed the importance of cross visits by high level officials and the continuous consultations on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They also emphasised the need to step up joint cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism in all their forms.

The meeting was attended by Hafsa Mohammed Sharif Al Olama, UAE Ambassador to Brazil and Fernando Luis Lemos Igreja, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE.