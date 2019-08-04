UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Brazilian MP

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 12:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today received Eduardo Bolsonaro, member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, held today at the ministry, they discussed enhancing ties of friendship, as well as bilateral cooperation between the two countries in economic, investment, commercial, parliamentary, tourism, military and defence fields.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

The meeting also touched on the role of the parliaments in serving peoples' interests and supporting their aspirations for stability, peace, tolerance and human development.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Brazilian MP and hailed the progressive relations between the two countries.

He said the UAE was looking forward to boosting cooperation with Brazil in all domains for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

Bolsonaro lauded the prestigious status enjoyed by the UAE on the international stage and the ambitious developmental drive ongoing on various areas thanks to the prudent vision adopted by the UAE leadership.

The two sides stressed the importance of cross visits by high level officials and the continuous consultations on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They also emphasised the need to step up joint cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism in all their forms.

The meeting was attended by Hafsa Mohammed Sharif Al Olama, UAE Ambassador to Brazil and Fernando Luis Lemos Igreja, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Brazil Chamber All

Recent Stories

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

21 minutes ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

25 minutes ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

34 minutes ago

Hamilton plans early surprise for pole-sitter Vers ..

34 minutes ago

Texas police cite 'multi reports' of multiple shoo ..

36 minutes ago

Warriors agree with Green on four-year extension: ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.