Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 10th November 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received James Cleverly, British Minister of State for middle East and North Africa.

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi today, they discussed strategic and historic relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Cleverly also discussed developments related to the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They reviewed the cooperation between the two countries to contain the pandemic and its repercussions and to address the effects at various levels. The ministers stressed support for the global efforts to develop a vaccine.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Cleverly's visit and praised the historic Emirati-British relations.

He also commended the continuous cooperation between the two countries in various fields, in a way that reflects the aspirations of the leadership of the two countries and to serve the common interests of their peoples.