Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received James Cleverly, British Minister of State for middle East and North Africa.

During the meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Cleverly discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and the UK and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Cleverly and emphasised the historic strategic ties between the two countries which are based on a longstanding history of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in all domains.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They also discussed the latest COVID-19 developments and the two countries' efforts to contain its repercussions.

Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, the UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom attended the meeting.