Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, Prefect of the Congregation for Catholic education, CCE, at the Vatican, in Abu Dhabi today, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Cardinal Versaldi and his accompanying delegation and applauded the CCE's role in promoting the values of tolerance among the younger generation.

Cardinal Versaldi said he was pleased to visit the UAE, praising the country's pioneering initiatives for tolerance and peaceful co-existence among all communities.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ammar Al Mu'alla, Director of Organisations and Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education, and Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education.