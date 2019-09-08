Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resident Coordinator to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received credentials of Dr. Dena Assaf, United Nations Resident Coordinator to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah wished the UN official success in her missions.

He also expressed the UAE's keenness on enhancing partnership with the UN and provision of all support for its programmes.

In turn, Assaf said that she looks forward to developing cooperation with the UAE which plays a pioneering role in support of the UN programmes and objectives of the Sustainable Development agenda 2030.

She also commended the UAE's stature regionally and globally.