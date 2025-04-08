Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE top diplomat welcomed the Cypriot Foreign Minister, and during the meeting, they discussed strengthening bilateral relations and joint cooperation in various fields.

The two sides also reviewed the situation in the region and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of shared interest.