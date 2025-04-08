Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, in Abu Dhabi.
The UAE top diplomat welcomed the Cypriot Foreign Minister, and during the meeting, they discussed strengthening bilateral relations and joint cooperation in various fields.
The two sides also reviewed the situation in the region and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of shared interest.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ganda ..
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to imple ..
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister6 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people after their ship capsiz ..36 minutes ago
-
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter51 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq1 hour ago
-
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians participating in 150th IPU ..1 hour ago
-
FATF Global Network Secretariat retreat launched in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
European Union finance ministers to deliberate on impact of tariffs on European economy2 hours ago
-
United Nations Network on Migration calls to safeguard maternal, newborn health for migrants2 hours ago
-
E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing2 hours ago
-
Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Congress 20253 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy 20253 hours ago
-
Belarus Chamber of Commerce: UAE among top three investors in Belarusian Economy3 hours ago