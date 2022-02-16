UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Delegation Of UK-UAE All-Party Parliamentary Group

February 16, 2022

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of UK-UAE All-Party Parliamentary Group

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2022) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a delegation of the United Kingdom-United Arab Emirates All-Party Parliamentary Group, led by the Chair of the Group David Jones, at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and the UK and ways to boost them across various sectors.

The meeting also covered all issues of common interest, developments in the regional and international arenas.

The parties also addressed the organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighting the importance of this global event in promoting international cooperation and building fruitful partnerships between the participating countries.

They also reviewed the key role of parliaments in supporting peoples' aspirations for prosperity and development and working to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the delegation's visit, stressing the solid historical and strategic relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom and keenness to develop them in all fields further.

His Highness pointed out that the UAE's organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai embodies the country's approach to strengthen relations with countries of the world and work to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence among peoples.

For their part, members of the UK-UAE All-Party Parliamentary Group commended the friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and the United Kingdom, praising the successful and distinguished organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

>