Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Deputy PM, Minister Of Foreign Affairs & Tourism Of Malta
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 11:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Dr Ian Borg, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed enhancing bilateral relations and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including the economic, trade, and investment fields.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the strong and steadily growing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Malta, and their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in all vital areas that support sustainable development in both countries.
The meeting also touched on current regional developments, with both sides exchanging views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.
