Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Richard Moore, Director General for Political Affairs at the British Foreign & Commonwealth Office,FCO, to discuss ways of bolstering bilateral relations and cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah and the British official also took stock of the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest.

While highlighting the longstanding, close UAE-UK's ties, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the keenness of both countries to further solidify these relations to serve interests of the two friendly peoples.

The British official termed UAE-UK's relations as ''strategic and solid'', noting to interest of London and Abu Dhabi to further developing them in various domains.