Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Female Permanent Delegates To UN

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent delegates to UN

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today underlined the UAE leadership's determination to grow relations with Afghanistan, Albania, Eritrea, Grenade and Salvador as he met their female permanent delegates to the UN as they participated in the Global Women's Forum Dubai hosted and organised by the Dubai Women Establishment under theme "The Power of Influence" on February 16-17.

Sheikh Abdullah met with Adela Raz of Afghanistan, Besiana Kadare, of Albania , Sophia Tesfamariam Yohannes, of Eritrea, Keisha A. McGuire of Grenada , and Egriselda Aracely González López,, of El Salvador who all lauded the UAE's women's empowerment efforts.

They highlighted in this respect the meeting of the Women, Peace and Security, which was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) to encourage more women to join military all over the world.

They said they are looking forward to participating in the EXPO 2020 Dubai and growing their countries' ties with the UAE.

Attending the meeting were Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the UAE Permanent Representative to the UN and Mohammed Saif Hilal Al Shehhi, Director of the United Nations Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

