Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Finnish FM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Finnish FM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 18th July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Pekka Haavisto.

During the meeting, held today at the ministry, they discussed enhancing ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs and stressed UAE's keenness to develop cooperation between the two countries in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

In turn, Haavisto hailed the strong and well developed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, as well as their keenness to promote cooperation in several fields .

He also praised the UAE’s pioneering stature, both regionally and globally, under its visionary leadership.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marrar, Assistant minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.

