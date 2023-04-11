Close
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives FM Of Malta, Signs Three MoUs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs three MoUs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry's HQ in Abu Dhabi, ways of expanding cooperation and partnership were discussed within the framework of the distinguished bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

The meeting addressed a number of issues of interest, including the development of cooperation at the economic and trade levels, in addition to investing in the opportunities available to develop prospects for cooperation in combating climate change, especially with the UAE hosting the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai in November.

The two ministers discussed joint coordination within the framework of international organisations, and exchanged views on regional and international developments of interest.


The UAE top diplomat welcomed the visit of the Maltese minister and emphasised on the privileged relations between the two nations. He stressed UAE's keenness to strengthen and develop cooperation in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries and their peoples.
For his part, the Maltese Foreign Minister expressed his country's aspiration to develop its bilateral relations with the UAE in various fields. He hailed the developmental achievements made by the UAE across various fronts and its leading position at the regional and international levels.

After the meeting, the two ministers signed three memoranda of understanding in areas of maritime affairs; youth; and sports.

