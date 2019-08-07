UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Foreign Minister Of Burkina Faso

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Alpha Barry, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Burkina Faso.

During the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed ways of enhancing the bilateral relations and overall cooperation between the UAE and Burkina Faso, especially in the areas of economic trade, investment, tourism, military and defence.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and discussed several regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Barry's visit while highlighting the growing relations between the two countries and their keenness to strengthen their overall cooperation.

Barry highlighted the importance of enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as their overall cooperation, while praising the UAE's leading regional and international stature.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

