Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Maldives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today received Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed bilateral relations and overall cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Shahid's visit, stressing the growing overall relations between the two countries.

Shahid highlighted his country's keenness to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE, which is based on their close relations while praising the UAE's leading regional and international stature and achievements, due to the vision of its leadership.