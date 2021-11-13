UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives GCC Secretary General

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and visiting Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, discussed ways of advancing the joint GCC action in a way that realises aspirations of the GCC leaders and brings about welfare and prosperity for the GCC peoples.

The two parties also took stock of an array of issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended Al-Hajraf's efforts to push the joint GCC action forward.

For his part, the GCC secretary general congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the selection of the UAE to host the COP28 climate conference in 2023.

