UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives GCC Secretary-General

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Wednesday, received Dr. Naif bin Falah Al Hajraf, the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Dr.

Naif Al Hajraf and wished him success in his new assignment to reinforce the Gulf joint action and to realise the aspirations of the GCC peoples for further development, progress and prosperity.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as means to enhance the joint action with the GCC.

Present were Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marrar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.

Related Topics

Progress

Recent Stories

Compensation demanding traders threatened shutter ..

5 minutes ago

Promotion of winter sports in Pakistan to help pro ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner orders for removing encroachments fro ..

5 minutes ago

Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti MNA calls on Prime Minister ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews government excellence m ..

20 minutes ago

Senate body suggests reducing the seats of upper h ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.