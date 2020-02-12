Abdullah bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Wednesday, received Dr. Naif bin Falah Al Hajraf, the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Dr.

Naif Al Hajraf and wished him success in his new assignment to reinforce the Gulf joint action and to realise the aspirations of the GCC peoples for further development, progress and prosperity.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as means to enhance the joint action with the GCC.

Present were Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marrar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.