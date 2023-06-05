UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives German Minister Of State At Federal Foreign Office

Published June 05, 2023

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed avenues of cooperation and ways to enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany in all fields, including economic, trade, investment and renewable energy.

The top officials also reviewed joint cooperation in climate action, and underscored the importance of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE is hosting this year, and its role in achieving a quantum leap in global climate action and sustainable development.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed highlighted the depth of the UAE-Germany ties, which are based on understanding and mutual respect, stressing the UAE's keenness to enhance them to achieve the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Alattar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.

