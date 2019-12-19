Abdullah bin Zayed receives Greek FM

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) ABU DHABI, 18th December 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received today in Abu Dhabi Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to boost bilateral relations and cooperation in various domains and exchanged views on the latest regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the Libyan crisis.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed his Greek counterpart and referred to the outstanding relations between the UAE and Greece and the keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation in all domains.

In turn, the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs praised his country's progressive ties with the UAE in all fields while lauding the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and internationally.