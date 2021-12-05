Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian External Affairs Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the two-day Indian Ocean Conference that is taking place in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed the strong strategic ties between the UAE and India and ways of enhancing their overall cooperation that will serve both countries and their people.

The ministers also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, in addition to the latest regional and global developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed his Indian counterpart, highlighting the historic friendship relations and strategic cooperation between the two countries in all fields. He also stressed that the UAE and India enjoy strong strategic relations that are growing and flourishing under the support and guidance of the two countries' leaderships, wishing India and its people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, Dr. Jaishankar highlighted the strong UAE-Indian friendship relations and the overall strategic partnership that witness continuous growth and development, thanks to the support of the leadership of both countries.