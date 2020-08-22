Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indonesian FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, in the presence of Erick Thohir, Indonesia’s Minister of State-Owned Enterprises.

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi today, they discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Indonesia and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, including economic, trade, energy and food security, in addition to several regional and international issues of common interest, including Libya and Iran.

Sheikh Abdullah and Marsudi also discussed developments related to the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, the efforts of the two friendly countries to contain its repercussions and address the effects at various levels. The ministers stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination in this regard, as well as support for the global efforts to develop a vaccine.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Marsudi’s visit and congratulated her and the friendly government and people of Indonesia on the occasion of their Independence Day, which was on 17th August.

He praised the distinguished Emirati-Indonesian relations, stressing keenness to enhance them and develop cooperation in all fields.

Marsudi affirmed her country's aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation with the UAE, praising the leading position the country enjoys at the regional and international levels.

Sheikh Abdullah hosted a lunch banquet in honour of the VIP guest and her delegation.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Abdullah Salem Obeid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister of Economic and Trade Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as a number of officials from both countries were also present.