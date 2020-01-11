UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Indonesian FM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 11:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indonesian FM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th January, 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Retno Marsudi, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During today’s meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed ways to boost bilateral relations and cooperation, and exchanged views on the latest regional developments. They also tackled a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs and stressed the UAE's desire to establish outstanding relations and enhance cooperation with Indonesia in various domains.

Marsudi lauded the UAE's pioneering stature, regionally and internationally, and expressed her country's keenness to develop bilateral cooperation with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Abdullah bin Mutlaq Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marrar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Indonesia January 2020

Recent Stories

Iran's Rouhani Promised to Bring All Those Respons ..

10 minutes ago

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukraine p ..

11 minutes ago

Putin says Nord Stream 2 to be completed by early ..

11 minutes ago

47120 dengue cases reported in 2019: Secretary

13 minutes ago

Iran's 'catastrophic mistake': Speculation, pressu ..

13 minutes ago

District Bar Association Lodhran election 2020 hel ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.