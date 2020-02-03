UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives International Officials

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international officials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) H.H Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Karen Pierce, Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations and Jeffrey Feltman, Visiting Fellow from the Brookings Institution and Former Under-Secretary-General of the UN for Political Affairs.

During the meeting, which was held at the Qasr Al Bahar Palace in Abu Dhabi, all sides discussed their cooperation and the latest regional and international developments, including the situation in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Libya and Yemen.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Pierce and Feltman, stressing the UAE's keenness to strengthen and develop its relations with friendly countries.

Pierce and Feltman praised the UAE’s pioneering regional and international stature and its role in supporting the efforts of the international community to consolidate stability, peace and development around the world.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN, and Patrick Moody, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the UAE.

