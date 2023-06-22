Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Iran FM, Discuss Bilateral Relations Between Two Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Abdollahian discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop collaboration paths between the two countries to achieve their best interest and contribute to enhancing security and stability of the region.

The discussions also tackled a number of dossiers of mutual interest, the situation in the region, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the UAE believes in the significance of establishing an international approach to multilateral action based on cooperation and partnership to meet the aspirations of peoples for development, progress and prosperity.

He also indicated that commitment to the principles of good neighbourliness and positive and constructive dialogue among the countries of the region represents the basis for their stability, prosperity and leadership.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Health, and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Iran.

