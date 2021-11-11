ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a phone call from Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

During the conversation, they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE looks forward to working jointly with Iran in the field of environmental protection and facing the challenges of climate change.