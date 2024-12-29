Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 06:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them to serve their mutual interests.
The two top diplomats also reviewed the overall situation in the region, discussed current regional developments, and exchanged views on various issues of mutual concern.
Recent Stories
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
More Stories From Middle East
-
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible5 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister5 minutes ago
-
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two20 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victims35 minutes ago
-
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 vehicles2 hours ago
-
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 20253 hours ago
-
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 20244 hours ago
-
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches4 hours ago
-
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy profession, pharmaceutical es ..4 hours ago
-
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 284 hours ago