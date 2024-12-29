Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Iranian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them to serve their mutual interests.

The two top diplomats also reviewed the overall situation in the region, discussed current regional developments, and exchanged views on various issues of mutual concern.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Top

Recent Stories

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

20 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

35 minutes ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

2 hours ago
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

4 hours ago
 SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

4 hours ago
 UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medica ..

UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..

4 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East