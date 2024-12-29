Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them to serve their mutual interests.

The two top diplomats also reviewed the overall situation in the region, discussed current regional developments, and exchanged views on various issues of mutual concern.