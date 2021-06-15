UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Irish Minister For Foreign Affairs And Defence

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Simon Coveney, Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence.

During the meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Coveney discussed cooperation and friendship ties between the UAE and Ireland.

They also tackled ways to enhance relations in all fields in the best interest of the two peoples.

They reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and the efforts of both countries in the fight against COVID-19 and the need to develop international collective action to ensure the delivery of vaccines against the virus to all countries which would contribute to accelerating the pace of recovery.

The two sides discussed the UAE's hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will start in October 2021, and Ireland's participation in it.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Coveney's visit and emphasised the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Ireland and keenness on developing them in all domains.

