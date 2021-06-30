UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Israeli FM On His First Visit To UAE

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli FM on his first visit to UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi, 29th June 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, who is in the UAE on his first official visit to the country.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid upon his arrival to the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of ministers and senior officials from both sides.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him ways to enhance Emirati-Israeli relations in the light of the Abraham Peace Accord, signed between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed the situation in the middle East and the importance of building on the Abraham Accords to achieve peace and to strengthen regional security and stability.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of this visit, saying it will open wider horizons for the development of relations between the two countries in all fields, in a way that will serve their common interests and benefit their peoples.

He said that in less than 100 days, the UAE will host Expo 2020 Dubai, a major global event which will be attended by over 195 countries. He added that he looks forward to seeing a remarkable Israeli participation in this global platform to shape a post-COVID-19 future and to continue heading on the path for sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah and Lapid signed an agreement for economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Afterwards, Sheikh Abdullah hosted an official reception in honour of the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation.

Present were Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Khalid Abdullah Balhoul, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, and a number of Emirati and Israeli officials.

