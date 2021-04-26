UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Italian FM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 25th April 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Sunday Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Di Maio discussed ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Italy and ways to enhance them in all fields.

They reviewed Italy's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, while touching on regional and international issues of common interest.

The two sides also discussed the latest COVID-19 developments and cooperation between the two countries to contain its repercussions.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the meeting.

