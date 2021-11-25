(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, which took place at Expo 2020 Dubai, the two ministers discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Japan and ways of developing them in all areas.

Sheikh Abdullah and Di Maio also discussed several issues of mutual concern and regional and international developments, as well as Italy’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the role of the international event in promoting cooperation between the two countries in many areas.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Di Maio, stressing the profound ties between the two friendly countries and their mutual keenness to enhance their overall cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah and Di Maio then visited the Italian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is located in the Opportunity District and themed, "Beauty Connects People."

Sheikh Abdullah explored the design of the pavilion, which is inspired by the beauty of the sea and the greatness and creativity of explorers, and the pavilion’s contents, which are made with environmentally-friendly materials.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Omar Obaid Mohammed Hassaan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy.