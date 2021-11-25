UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Italy's Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Visits Italian Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italy&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs, visits Italian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, which took place at Expo 2020 Dubai, the two ministers discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Japan and ways of developing them in all areas.

Sheikh Abdullah and Di Maio also discussed several issues of mutual concern and regional and international developments, as well as Italy’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the role of the international event in promoting cooperation between the two countries in many areas.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Di Maio, stressing the profound ties between the two friendly countries and their mutual keenness to enhance their overall cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah and Di Maio then visited the Italian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is located in the Opportunity District and themed, "Beauty Connects People."

Sheikh Abdullah explored the design of the pavilion, which is inspired by the beauty of the sea and the greatness and creativity of explorers, and the pavilion’s contents, which are made with environmentally-friendly materials.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Omar Obaid Mohammed Hassaan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Visit Italy Japan 2020 Event All

Recent Stories

Misbah ul Haq responds to critics

Misbah ul Haq responds to critics

1 minute ago
 Monitoring plays key role in preventing accidents: ..

Monitoring plays key role in preventing accidents: CEO IESCO

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on bail ple ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on bail plea of accused

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police making concerted efforts to curb ..

Islamabad police making concerted efforts to curb drug-peddling activities

2 minutes ago
 Russia lawmakers strip Communist of immunity in hu ..

Russia lawmakers strip Communist of immunity in hunting probe

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.